Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.00. 935,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,037. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $557.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

