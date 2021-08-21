Thomas A. Gerke Sells 32,881 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HRB stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

