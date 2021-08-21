Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Set at C$1.75 by National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has been given a C$1.75 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

TWM stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

