Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $21.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,822,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,413,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
