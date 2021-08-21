Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $21.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tilray by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,822,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,413,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.