Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

