TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.58 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TitanSwap has a market cap of $409.46 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00015500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

