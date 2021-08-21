Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

TRYIY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 99,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRYIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

