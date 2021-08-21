Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

