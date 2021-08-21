TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.04. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 1,144,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,542. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after acquiring an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.