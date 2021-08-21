TOWER Price Tops $0.0497 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.