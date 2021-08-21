Traders Buy Large Volume of Canoo Put Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,852 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,552% compared to the average daily volume of 657 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Canoo has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

