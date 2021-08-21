Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,089% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

OTRK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $333,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,157. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

