Travala.com (AVA) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006339 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $160.02 million and $6.66 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.74 or 1.00104595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.00909405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.34 or 0.06654579 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,948,587 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

