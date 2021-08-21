Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

