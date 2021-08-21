TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,277 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Olin by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,428 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 1,579,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,016. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

