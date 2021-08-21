TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

