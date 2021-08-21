TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. 1,345,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

