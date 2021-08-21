TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.16. 2,397,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

