Tribe (TRIBE) Hits One Day Volume of $5.09 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $165.12 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00816746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.