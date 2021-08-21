Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.90

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 36578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $638.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

