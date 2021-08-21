Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 613,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

