TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. TROY has a total market cap of $85.87 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TROY has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

