TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Day

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $38,329.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00837134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048301 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

