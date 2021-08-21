Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.