Trust Co. of Virginia VA Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.