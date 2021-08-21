Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after acquiring an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.