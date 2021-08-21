Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 120 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $545.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $549.68. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

