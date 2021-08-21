Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.