Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 128 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

