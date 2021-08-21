Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 157 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.99. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $122.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

