Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 576 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

