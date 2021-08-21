Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

