Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

