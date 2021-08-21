Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.