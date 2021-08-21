TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Up 10.7% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $138.69 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.35 or 0.00822097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00105066 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,261,049 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

