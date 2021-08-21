Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of TKC opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.
