Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

