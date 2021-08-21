Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Update

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

