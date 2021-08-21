Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $1,633,234.74 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, George Hu sold 4,534 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00.

TWLO opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.84. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

