Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

