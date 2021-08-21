U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

USCB stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.48.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.