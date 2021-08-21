U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $71.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.90 million and the highest is $93.00 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $299.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $344.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.95 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USWS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 601,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.