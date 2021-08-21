UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 416 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 439.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

