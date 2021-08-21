UBS Group Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $61.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

