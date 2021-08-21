UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $126.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.