UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

