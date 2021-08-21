UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.