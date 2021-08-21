Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,157. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.