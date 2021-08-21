Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

