United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UAMA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. United American has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About United American
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.