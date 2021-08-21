United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UG opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

